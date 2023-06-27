Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. extends immigration detention deal with border agency for 3 months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 10:19 pm
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. British Columbia has agreed to give Canada's border agency more time to come up with an alternative to holding immigration detainees in the province's correctional centres, almost a year after the decision to end the practice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. British Columbia has agreed to give Canada's border agency more time to come up with an alternative to holding immigration detainees in the province's correctional centres, almost a year after the decision to end the practice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia has agreed to give Canada’s border agency more time to come up with an alternative to holding immigration detainees in the province’s correctional centres, almost a year after the decision to end the practice.

BC Corrections gave 12 months’ notice last July to the Canada Border Services Agency that it would stop the arrangement, which Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said did not align with the provincial government’s commitment to human rights, social justice and equity.

Click to play video: 'Detainee dies in Surrey immigration detention centre'
Detainee dies in Surrey immigration detention centre

Farnworth has now approved a “one-time” three-month extension of the deal until the end of October at the request of federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, on the condition that no new detainees will be accepted after July 31.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Public Safety Ministry says in a news release that all immigration detainees will be transferred from provincial jails to the border agency’s custody on Nov. 1.

It says there are currently 12 immigration detainees in BC Corrections custody.

B.C.’s decision to end the practice of holding immigration detainees in its correctional institutions had a domino effect, with New Brunswick, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia all moving to end similar contracts with the CBSA.

More on Politics
ImmigrationCBSASocialCanada Border Services AgencyImmigration Detention CentreB.C. Correctionscorrections b.c.immigration detenion
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content