Amber Alert issued by Montreal police for 2 missing 6-year-old girls

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls who officials say were abducted by their mother.

Police have identified the girls as twins Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil.

The girls are believed to have been abducted Tuesday afternoon.

They are described as Caucasian, three feet two inches tall, with medium brown hair and blue eyes.

The alert identifies the mother as 49-year-old Genevieve Goupil and says police are looking for a 2016 Toyota Highlander with Quebec licence plate X95 LNG.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the mother is asked to call 911 immediately.

#AMBERalert issued by #SPVM Sacha and Frédérique Marier Goupil, 6 six-year-old twins, have been abducted in Montréal by Geneviève Goupil, 49 y/o. We are looking for a black 2016 Toyota Highlander, with a Québec licence plate X95 LNG. If seen, call 911. https://t.co/5Yet94A9RS pic.twitter.com/eFFDGftRYi — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 27, 2023