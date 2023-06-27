Menu

Crime

Amber Alert issued by Montreal police for 2 missing 6-year-old girls

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 8:10 pm
How do Amber Alerts work?
WATCH: How do Amber Alerts work? – Aug 6, 2019
Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls who officials say were abducted by their mother.

Police have identified the girls as twins Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil.

The girls are believed to have been abducted Tuesday afternoon.

They are described as Caucasian, three feet two inches tall, with medium brown hair and blue eyes.

The alert identifies the mother as 49-year-old Genevieve Goupil and says police are looking for a 2016 Toyota Highlander with Quebec licence plate X95 LNG.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the mother is asked to call 911 immediately.

More coming.

Montreal PoliceAmber Alertmissing childrenQuebec Amber AlertAmber Alert Quebecamber alert montrealMontreal amber alertAbducted Children
