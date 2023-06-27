Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city of Calgary on early Tuesday evening.

According to an alert from Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, pea to dime size hail and torrential rain.

The thunderstorm is located in central Calgary and is moving slowly to the southeast, the alert said. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when incoming or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

The warning ended at around 6:15 p.m.