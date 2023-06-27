Menu

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 8:04 pm
The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city of Calgary on early Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city of Calgary on early Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city of Calgary on early Tuesday evening.

According to an alert from Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, pea to dime size hail and torrential rain.

The thunderstorm is located in central Calgary and is moving slowly to the southeast, the alert said. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when incoming or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

The warning ended at around 6:15 p.m.

Hot and dry weather in southern Alberta poses major challenges for farmers, threatens crop production
