Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to merge with Postmedia

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has confirmed that it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
The company says discussions are so far non-binding to consider a combination.
