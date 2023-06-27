Menu

Canada

Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to merge with Postmedia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 5:37 pm
Postmedia newspapers are on display during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday, January 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has confirmed that it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.

The company says discussions are so far non-binding to consider a combination.

More to come.

