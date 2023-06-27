Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Concerns grow as dry June sets the stage for a hot Okanagan fire season

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Dry June could set the stage for bad wildfire season in the valley'
Dry June could set the stage for bad wildfire season in the valley
WATCH: The Okanagan is about to begin what looks like a hot and very dry weather stretch. That, combined with an already unusually dry June is extremely concerning for the fire risk in our region. As Jayden Wasney reports, the public is once again being reminded to use extreme caution and report any sign of wildfires immediately.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A run of record-breaking May heat and a drier-than-usual June are heating up concerns in the Okanagan as the time now known to many as fire season fast approaches.

“We’ve seen 5.1 mm when normally we would see 45.9 mm (in the Okanagan), and that’s 11 per cent of the average,” Global BC meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

“So we’re already in a big deficit and this is coming off of a spring where we had less than half of the normal moisture we would typically see.”

BC Wildfire, as well as local fire services across the valley, have been warning residents about how this year’s hot, dry spring could turn into a fiery summer if people aren’t careful.

That message hasn’t changed, despite a seemingly cool and cloudy stretch of recent weather.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wildfire risk could mean early tourism season'
Wildfire risk could mean early tourism season

“Typically the number of severe wildfires in July and August is dependent on the amount of rain received in June,” Melanie Bibeau, BC Wildfire information officer, said.

“We have seen 87 wildfires throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, so that has resulted in about 1,500-hectares burned.”

Trending Now

In the same time period last year, only 98 hectares were burned.

Rain is much needed but what’s in the forecast at the moment — thunderstorms — comes with a risk of exacerbating the problem at hand.

“Often in moist conditions, a lightning strike may cause ignition, but not immediately grow into a fire, so we definitely want to ensure that people are keeping their eyes out if they see something that may be a wildfire,” Bibeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

After the storm risk passes, Quinlan said the weather should return to the status quo, or hot.

“Temperatures throughout June have been trending warmer than normal, and as we look ahead to July and August, it looks like it’s going to be a very hot and dry summer season, so that’s only going to worsen the wildfire risk,” he said.

To report a wildfire, you can do so on the BC Wildfire Service app, or by calling *5555.

— with files from Jayden Wasney

More on Canada
OkanaganBC WildfireBC wildfiresPeter Quinlanwildfire riskhot dry weatherBC Wildfire information officerMelanie BibeauOkanagan weather outlook
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content