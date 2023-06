See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say they’ve located a missing woman from Thompson.

Alexis Dick, 26, was reported missing on June 22 from a home on Nickel Road in the city, approximately 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The RCMP thanks the public and the media for assistance.