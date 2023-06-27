Winnipeg Jets to start regular season on the road, schedule says

Send this page to someone via email

Although the team’s 2023-24 lineup remains uncertain — with a number of key players still on the trade block in the lead-up to Wednesday’s NHL Entry Draft — Winnipeg Jets fans can at least begin marking some big games in their calendars.

The Jets unveiled their 82-game regular season schedule Tuesday afternoon, which sees the team opening on the road against the Calgary Flames Oct. 11 before a three-game homestand against the Florida Panthers — coached by former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The cutest schedule announcement video we've ever made, paws down 🐾 pic.twitter.com/PIHWFlaf0P — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 27, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

It’s slim pickings this season for fans of other Canadian teams hoping to make the trip to Manitoba to cheer on the away team.

Each of the Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will visit Canada Life Centre only once in the upcoming season, while the Edmonton Oilers will face the Jets in downtown Winnipeg twice.

March will be the busiest month for the Jets, with 16 total games on the schedule, seven of which are on home ice.

The full schedule can be seen on the Jets’ website.

All 82 Jets games will be broadcast once again on 680 CJOB, and simulcast on Power 97.