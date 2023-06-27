Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Western premiers set to speak with media after B.C. conference

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Western premiers meet in Whistler to discuss health care, economy'
Western premiers meet in Whistler to discuss health care, economy
Health care, inflation and the economy are just some of the topics expected to be discussed by Western premiers at a conference in Whistler starting Tuesday. Richard Zussman has more on the priorities for discussion this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s western premiers are slated to speak to media following a tête-à-tête in Whistler, B.C. on Tuesday.

Global News will carry the 3 p.m. press conference live on BC 1, the Global BC website and YouTube.

Tuesday’s discussions are expected to focus heavily on the need to fund infrastructure capable of withstanding the growing damage from climate-related disasters.

Click to play video: 'The push to expand Canada’s EV infrastructure'
The push to expand Canada’s EV infrastructure

The premiers have agreed to press the federal government to increase infrastructure funding.

Story continues below advertisement

Efforts to meet climate-related emissions targets and public safety challenges are also expected to be key items on the premiers’ agenda.

Trending Now

Premiers expected at the event include Danielle Smith of Alberta, Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, Heather Stefanson of Manitoba, Ranj Pillai of Yukon, P.J. Akeeagok of Nunavut and Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories.

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

 

 

 

 

 

More on Politics
Canadian PoliticspoliticsBC politicsInfrastructureWhistlerfederal politicsPremiers MeetingPremiersWestern Premiers MeetingFirst Ministers conferencepermiers infrastructurewhistler premiers meeting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content