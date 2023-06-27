Western premiers set to speak with media after B.C. conference

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s western premiers are slated to speak to media following a tête-à-tête in Whistler, B.C. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s discussions are expected to focus heavily on the need to fund infrastructure capable of withstanding the growing damage from climate-related disasters.

The premiers have agreed to press the federal government to increase infrastructure funding.

Efforts to meet climate-related emissions targets and public safety challenges are also expected to be key items on the premiers’ agenda.

Premiers expected at the event include Danielle Smith of Alberta, Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, Heather Stefanson of Manitoba, Ranj Pillai of Yukon, P.J. Akeeagok of Nunavut and Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories.

— with files from The Canadian Press