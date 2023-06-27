Guelph Storm release 2023-2024 OHL regular season schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have released their 2023-2024 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule.

The Storm open the season at home to the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. That is the first of eight head-to-head meetings against their midwest division rivals.

Guelph also has eight head-to-head meetings against their rivals down Highway 7, the Kitchener Rangers. The first game between the two clubs is Saturday, Nov. 25 at Sleeman Centre.

The first visit to the Royal City for the London Knights is Wednesday, Nov. 15. The Rangers, Attack, and Knights will each play a home-and-home set versus the Storm this season.

The reigning OHL champions, the Peterborough Petes, will be in town Friday, Dec. 15. Next year’s Memorial Cup hosts, the Saginaw Spirit, will play the Storm twice in Guelph during the month of March (3rd and 15th).

A majority of the Storm home games this season will be played on Friday nights (18). There are seven Sunday games (all matinees), three each on Saturdays and Wednesdays, two on Thursdays, and one on a holiday Monday (Family Day, Feb. 19). The Wednesday night games will all start at 6:30 p.m.

All Storm games this coming season, both home and away, can be heard on CJOY on the radio at 1460 AM or at cjoy.com.

For the full schedule, go to the Guelph Storm website.