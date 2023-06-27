Assistant general manager Jason Hernandez promoted as changes continue at TFC

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto FC announced on Tuesday that assistant general manager Jason Hernandez has been promoted to general manager.

Hernandez previously played as a player for Toronto in 2017 and 2018 before making the move to the front office in 2019.

The New York native started his MLS career playing for defunct club Chivas USA in 2006 and made 300 club appearances for four teams until his retirement in 2018.

He was part of the Toronto FC side that won the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship in 2017.

Hernandez has held the assistant general manager role for the past two seasons and has worked with helping sign homegrown players as well as alumni engagement.

Toronto’s previous general manager, Ali Curtis, left the club in Nov. 2021 to take up the senior vice-president of competition and operations role for MLS NEXT Pro.

The team fired coach and sporting director Bob Bradley on Monday.