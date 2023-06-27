Create a personal Stampede schedule with new Calgary Stampede app

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023 Calgary Stampede just got easier to navigate with the launch of the new Calgary Stampede app.

Ahead of this year’s show, which starts in just 10 days, the Calgary Stampede teamed up with Vog, a software development company, to develop an app to help make navigating and planning a journey to the event easier.

“There is something for everyone at the Calgary Stampede and our new app is your digital tour guide to see, taste and experience everything the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth has to offer,” said Meghan Kivisto of the Calgary Stampede.

“As a proud Calgary-based organization, it was a privilege to work with the Calgary Stampede to bring this new mobile experience to life for Stampede goers,” said Vince O’Gorman, chief executive of Vog.

The app gives a schedule of all events and attractions happening in Stampede Park that day.

It will also have a search and category function so anyone can search for an event or a type of event they would like to see and find up-to-the-minute showtimes. Categories include music, attractions and agriculture and western events.

The app offers the user the ability to create their own calendars or track must-see events happening at the Calgary Stampede that day.

“From checking showtimes to buying rodeo tickets, our new app makes it easy to plan your day and personalize your experience, so you don’t miss a minute of the fun,” Kivisto said.

Due to the BMO Centre’s world-class expansion, some attractions may be in a place that differs from normal. The Calgary Stampede app provides a digital map to help visitors find where they want to go.

“The Calgary Stampede app is a great example of how organizations of all sizes, even those with a century of history, can leverage technology to better serve their customers,” O’Goreman said.