5 Ontario cities in Ashley Madison’s summer affairs top-10 list. Toronto isn’t one of them

There are a lot of cheaters in Ontario cities, according to the latest information from Ashley Madison.

Barrie and other Ontario cities are topping Ashley Madison’s list of top cities in Canada for summer affairs.

The infidelity dating site has released its annual list, which rates Canadian cities by the highest number of adulterers per capita.

Barrie has jumped up the list from the 10th spot in 2022 to second place in 2023, just below St. John’s, N.L.

Guelph came in fourth place, Kitchener-Waterloo fifth, Kingston seventh and London ninth.

View image in full screen Ashley Madison’s annual list of Canada’s top 20 cities for summer affairs for 2023. Supplied by Faulhaber Communications

The dating site for extramarital affairs based its list on the number of signups to its service in Canadian cities between June and September 2022.

Cities getting back on this year’s list include Oshawa in 13th place and Hamilton in the 20th spot, both rejoining the list from their last appearance in 2021.

Hamilton’s return is still far below its number-five spot in 2018.