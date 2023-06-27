Police release images of men in connection with weekend shooting in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have released images and video of several men whom they are looking to speak with in connection with Sunday’s shooting in Cambridge.

In the first of two videos posted to Twitter, three men dressed in light-coloured tracksuits with black masks and toques are seen entering a house through a doorbell camera.

The second video shows a car pulling up out front at the same time as four men are leaving the home.

The car appears unconnected to the shooting as police have said the suspects left the scene on foot.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting near Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard on Sunday morning at around 4 a.m., according to police.

They say the officers discovered bullet holes in both a car in the area and the home.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting, which they believe to be a targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.