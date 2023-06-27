Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools passes budget after facing $2.5-million shortfall

Send this page to someone via email

Struggling programs and services within the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system are being shrunk or eliminated after the board had to squeeze to fit in a passing budget Monday night.

“Due to the announced funding levels, offering the same services as in 2022-23 will not be possible. The provincial budget had no consideration for support staff collective agreements, teacher salary increments, local agreement costs, statutory benefit increases and other payroll related costs, fuel, insurance and utility increases, as well as other general inflation, unprecedented enrolment growth, and continuing need for specialized programming to meet student needs,” read the budget documents.

A list of several programs being impacted for the 2023-24 school year was given:

Full-day every-day kindergarten will be only offered at two schools, compared with 10 schools in 2022-23.

No longer staffing an attendance care team.

No longer offering the EcoJustice program.

No longer offering Extended Learning Opportunities.

No longer offering levelled literacy intervention at four schools.

Reducing the number of rural transportation routes.

Reducing teacher librarian allocations from 10 per cent to zero per cent.

The struggling Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) budget will also impact families’ pocketbooks, as the lunch hour supervision fee at elementary schools is rising to $10 a month from $7 last year. A high school supervision fee is also being introduced, which will be $25 a year per student.

The Sask Party government has been touting that it was giving record funding to school divisions since the release of the provincial budget, adding that it is up to school divisions to allocate those funds.

But GSCS disputes that, saying funding is actually going down if you look at per-student funding.

“Even with the additional revenue, we will still receive less per-student funding compared to 2022-23. The change in per-student funding for 2023-24 is projected to be -1.1 per cent or about $112.56 less per-student. When per-student funding decreases, and we are experiencing rates of inflation not been seen for 10 years, the spending power of similar dollars is significantly reduced. This erosion of per-student funding contributed to a $2.5 million funding shortfall.”

GSCS isn’t the only school division facing budget struggles, as Saskatoon Public Schools underwent a similar slashing of services last week to arrive at a balanced budget.

The budget will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment.