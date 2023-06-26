Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Starbucks says ‘clearer’ rules on way after union alleges Pride decor ban

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 26, 2023 10:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Pride 2023: People across the globe celebrate LGBTQ2+ community'
Pride 2023: People across the globe celebrate LGBTQ2+ community
WATCH: Pride 2023: People across the globe celebrate LGBTQ2+ community
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Starbucks plans to issue “clearer” centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union’s allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, the coffee chain said in an internal memo to employees.

“We intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines… for in-store visual displays and decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and our brand,” Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling said in the memo.

The memo comes after the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas alleged that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

More than 3,000 workers at over 150 Starbucks stores in the United States will walk off the job, the union said on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Target removes LGBTQ2-themed merchandise over ‘safety’ concerns'
Target removes LGBTQ2-themed merchandise over ‘safety’ concerns

Starbucks also filed two complaints against Workers United with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday, alleging that the union made misleading claims on the company’s in-store decoration guidelines and gender-affirming care benefits.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union said in an emailed statement to Reuters that every charge against them by Starbucks was dismissed by the NLRB, adding that any new charges will also be dismissed because “they are nothing more than a public relations stunt meant to distract from Starbucks’ own actions.”

The union added that if Starbucks wants to be an ally to the LGBTQ2 community, they will actually listen to their queer workers by coming to the bargaining table to negotiate in good faith.

NLRB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several U.S. retail brands have faced backlash from conservatives over the display of LGBTQ2 merchandise, as well as criticism from gay rights groups for insufficient support for the community.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Lavanya Ahire and Chandni Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

More on Lifestyle
PrideLGBTQ2Pride MonthStarbucksStarbucks unionpride month 2023Starbucks StrikePride decorations StarbucksStarbucks going on strike over Pride decorationsStarbucks strike pride decorationsstarbucks lgbtq2starbucks pride decorstarbucks pride decorations
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content