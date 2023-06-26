‘Tired of losing loved ones’: Advocates call for more harm reduction supports

Send this page to someone via email

As a program and education coordinator with the harm reduction advocacy group AAWEAR, Heidi Reinke is on the frontlines of the opioid crisis in Lethbridge.

“The drug supply has gotten extremely toxic since I started three years ago,” Reinke said.

“I’ve seen more and more folks that are living houseless, on the streets. We’re seeing a lot of younger faces and a lot of new faces this year.”

Meanwhile, the provincial death toll continues to climb.

The latest numbers from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System shows 179 people across Alberta — 20 of them in Lethbridge — died from opioid-related causes in April.

It’s that data that has organizations like AAWEAR and Moms Stop the Harm (MSTH) renewing their calls for harm reduction supports.

“Harm reduction is so vital in keeping people alive until they’re ready to take on treatment,” said Lori Hatfield, the Lethbridge lead for MSTH.

The two groups were in Galt Gardens on Monday, handing out clean supplies and Naloxone kits as part of “Support. Don’t Punish,” a day of action advocating for harm reduction.

The groups say they want the government to do more to bridge the gap before treatment with things like safe supply and clean drug paraphernalia.

“Everyone’s on a different journey,” Reinke said. “Not everyone’s ready for treatment or things like that, so we just want to make sure that everyone has clean supplies and we’re meeting them where they’re at.”

In a statement to Global News, ministry of mental health and addiction press secretary Hunter Baril says supporting those suffering from addiction to pursue recovery is a top priority.

“We are excited to see the progress being made on the new 50-bed Lethbridge Recovery Community and look forward to breaking ground on the recovery community in partnership with the Blood Tribe,” Baril says in the statement.

“Both these facilities will provide long-term addiction treatment at no-cost. With other supports available such as the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program, individuals experiencing addiction can now get the compassionate support they need for recovery,” he continues.

“This is the approach that supports stronger communities with less homelessness, less addiction, and more safety for families who call Alberta home.”

But advocates say that doesn’t fix the toxic drugs on the streets.

“We are tired of losing loved ones,” Hatfield said.