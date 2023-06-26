Broken glass closes Greenwood Park public pool multiple times on weekend, one child injured

On the first day of its opening for the summer season, the public pool at Greenwood Park was forced to close after broken glass was found in the swimming area, which injured a child.

“The City knows that a child cut their foot after stepping on glass at Greenwood Pool. Lifeguards on site provided care by bandaging the area, and the child’s parents informed staff that they would follow up with their doctor. The City is not aware if the child went to the hospital,” wrote a City of Toronto spokesperson in an email to Global News.

The injury to the child and multiple closures due to broken glass over the weekend has left parents frustrated, upset and concerned for their children’s safety.

“At such a young age, you don’t want them developing fears of the water or dangers. The water can be scary enough without the danger of glass,” said Jade Mitchell, a mother of three who lives just down the street from the pool.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto confirmed the Leslieville-area pool was closed several times over the weekend due to trespassers jumping the fence after hours and leaving behind broken glass. The pool has CCTV and is surrounded by wire fencing, which could be climbed.

Like many eager parents, Mitchell said she had looked forward to spending the weekend at the pool, given its proximity and inexpensiveness. But, on Saturday, when she arrived, there was a single taped sign saying the pool was closed and staff telling parents the cause. She said the news was a letdown for the children.

“They’re anticipating that they’ll have fun in the sun and the water. It’s an effort to get young kids dressed and out the door, which I imagine several parents can relate to,” she said. “We got them really revved up for the experience only to disappoint them completely — [it] is heartbreaking.”

The broken glass was an issue, but there was trouble cleaning it up.

“The vacuum on-site at Greenwood Outdoor Pool was not operational on the weekend,” said a spokesperson for the City of Toronto.

The city said that a vacuum was asked to be brought for cleaning on Sunday morning, but Mitchell said it was closed again for broken glass on Sunday.

“We thought they addressed it on Saturday after the initial incidents, and it looked to be open; there were many people there. By the time I got my kids ready and came out, it was closed again,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It becomes very unpredictable, so you must plan your whole day again.”

1:53 Toronto pools facing lifeguard shortage

Mitchell told Global News that when she spoke to staff about cleaning up the mess, she was told they were using their hands due to an inoperable vacuum.

“They [told me that they] were instructed to manually inspect the pool, which I don’t know how you would do without the possible risk of injury. That’s really concerning,” Mitchell said.

Story continues below advertisement

A city spokesperson said the pool is cleared of swimmers when broken glass is reported. The staff assess and remove the broken glass, and “vacuuming may also be required depending on the situation.” Mitchell’s concern with broken glass causing harm in public places is a scary reality that hits close to home.

“Last summer, my eldest actually stepped on glass in the splash pad [next to the pool]. That was a traumatic experience for him,” she said.

When asked about potential safety improvements, the city noted they have a fence, overnight cameras and that trespassing is illegal. But, the lack of safety and inability to stop trespassers is a concern Mitchell thinks could persist all summer.

“Something needs to be improved to prevent this going forward. I don’t think just because it is a public and free facility … [that] we should be accepting of these health risks or the safety risks,” she said,

The pool vacuum was repaired on Monday, and the pool re-opened at 4 p.m. Mitchell hopes they can keep things running smoothly for the next few months.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just hope that we can really enjoy the pool. We all know we have such a short summer weather window here in Canada. So to enjoy a pool with the kids is definitely my top priority,” she said.