Canada

Montreal air quality improving but concerns remain

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 6:29 pm
Montreal air quality improving but concerns remain
WATCH: Montreal was listed as the city with the worst air quality in the world on Sunday due to the heavy smoke from the many forest fires still burning in the province. Officials say the poor air quality health risks are highest for people with lung or heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the alert is in place until midday Monday.
The air quality has dramatically improved in Montreal compared to Sunday when the city was listed as having the worst air quality in the world, according to an index on the subject that was published by IQAir.

The unprecedented forest fires that continue to burn in northern Quebec sent a thick blanket of smoke to the south as winds shifted.

The haze over the city led city officials to close many pools, playgrounds and splash pads all day Sunday and Monday morning.

Health experts say prolonged exposure to the fine particles in the smoky air can pose a health risk for some people.

“When we’re in those really high levels, I think people are going to start to have to develop that reflex and say, ‘No, I feel fine but if I go for that jog, my lungs are loaded with particles and it was a bad idea,'” Dr. David Kaiser, from Montreal Public Health, told Global News.

Some people Global News spoke to limited their outdoor activity.

“I won’t be playing a full hour. I will do a half hour,” Ryan Hurst, a Montreal-West resident told Global News prior to playing tennis.

Meteorologists say the extreme weather conditions caused by climate change may spark more forest fires in the future, creating more bad air quality days.

“The warming temperatures going up as well as the precipitation patterns are changing and that can lead to devastating climate events like wildfires,” Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, told Global News.

Health experts are reminding people to stay aware when the air quality dramatically worsens and spend less time outdoors.

Unprecedented wildfire season “most definitely” linked to climate change: expert
Climate ChangeWeatherPublic healthEnvironmentAir QualitySmokeForest Firesfine particles
