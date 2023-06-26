Menu

Canada

Thompson woman reported missing from home: RCMP

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 2:14 pm
Alexis Dick.
Alexis Dick. RCMP handout
RCMP are asking for help looking for a Thompson, Man., woman who is missing.

Alexis Dick was reported missing from a home on Nickel Road in Thompson on June 22, Mounties say.

She is described as five feet 11 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

