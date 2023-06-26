Student struck by car in parking lot of Thomas A. Stewart Seconday in Peterborough

A student was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a north-end high school in Peterborough, Ont., Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Thomas A Stewart Secondary School on Armour Road around 11:30 a.m.
The condition of the student is not known at this time but an Ornge air ambulance was requested, it is unclear if they will be transferring the student to a trauma centre.
Peterborough police continue to investigate.
More to come.
