Student struck by car in parking lot of Thomas A. Stewart Seconday in Peterborough

A student was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a north-end high school in Peterborough, Ont., Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Thomas A Stewart Secondary School on Armour Road around 11:30 a.m.

The condition of the student is not known at this time but an Ornge air ambulance was requested, it is unclear if they will be transferring the student to a trauma centre.

Peterborough police continue to investigate.

More to come.