Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Student struck by car in parking lot of Thomas A. Stewart Seconday in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough student struck by car in high school parking lot'
Peterborough student struck by car in high school parking lot
A student was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a high school in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A student was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a north-end high school in Peterborough, Ont., Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Thomas A Stewart Secondary School on Armour Road around 11:30 a.m.

The condition of the student is not known at this time but an Ornge air ambulance was requested, it is unclear if they will be transferring the student to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

Peterborough police continue to investigate.

More to come.

More on Canada
Pedestrian StruckHit By CarTASSSThomas A Stewart Secondary SchoolTASSPeterborough high schoolStudent Struck By Carstudent injuredPeterborough student struck by car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content