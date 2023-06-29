What’s open and closed in Peterborough over Canada Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A number of businesses and municipal services in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed during the Canada Day long weekend as the city also plans some festivities.

The city’s Canada Day Parade will begin at noon Saturday at the intersection of George Street North and McDonnel Street and proceed south on George to Morrow Park.

George Street from Brock Street to McGill Street will be treated as a rolling road closure during the parade and reopen once the parade clears that section.

The city will host fireworks over Little Lake on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. following the Peterborough Musicfest concert at Del Crary Park.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the weekend from Friday, June 3o to Monday, July 3.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday to Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Saturday.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve) daily.

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd): Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Friday 8 and Monday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Friday and Monday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.).

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily except on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For bookings, visit the marina’s website or call 705-742-0050.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Saturday will have holiday service schedules; regular schedule Friday, Sunday and Monday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules including temporary detour routes during the Canada Day Parade. Holiday service is offered on routes 2, 5, 6 and 7 and through PtboOnDemand by booking on the OnDemand App or calling 705-745-5801.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed from Saturday to Monday. Fine payments can be made online.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Splash pads: All pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Barnardo Park (955 Barnardo Ave.), King Edward Park (455 George St. S.), Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way), Rogers Cove (131 Maria St.), Nicholls Oval Park (725 Armour Rd.) and Turner Park (673 Chamberlain St.). Lifeguards supervise city wading pools from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office: Both closed on Saturday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.

Both closed on Saturday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets. Healthy Planet Arena: Closed for rentals on Saturday. Customer service closed Friday at 3:30 p.m. and reopens Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Closed for rentals on Saturday. Customer service closed Friday at 3:30 p.m. and reopens Tuesday at 8 a.m. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Closed for rentals on Saturday.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Saturday and Monday. Open Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public in preparation for relocation this fall.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information on exhibits and events is online.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens each day at 8 a.m.) and Monday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Saturday to Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Two stores are open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W. and 1900 Lansdowne St. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Saturday. Regular hours Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FreshCo (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 167 Brock St.): Both are closed on Saturday. Both are open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brock is open Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Lansdowne is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Both are open Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both are closed Saturday. Hunter Street store is open Friday, Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Sherbrooke Street store is open Friday, Sunday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both stores are closed on Saturday. Both stores are open Friday, Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market: Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quaker Foods Urban Park on Charlotte Street.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Saturday; open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both are closed on Saturday. Both are open Friday, Sunday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The U.K. Shoppe (91 George St. N.): Closed on Saturday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both are closed on Saturday. Both are open Friday, Sunday and Monday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.