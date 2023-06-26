Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Construction begins for Saskatoon Cree school

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:46 pm
Construction begins for Saskatoon Cree bilingual school. View image in full screen
Construction begins for Saskatoon Cree bilingual school. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction began for a Saskatoon Cree school on Monday.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said this school is helping to correct historical wrongs for the future generation.

“It’s what we have been missing on this whole line about equality,” Arcand said. “We can talk about residential schools, the dark history about taking the Indian out of the Indian but this school is going to put the Indian back in the Indian.”

Arcand said many Indigenous students lose their cultural values and language while attending other Saskatchewan schools.

“When we put this school up, we are going to see a change in people and the kids living a quality of life because their identity is found. It’s the gift of the child that we have to focus on and it’s the gift of the child that was taken away.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School was in need of a new space after an explosion in enrolment levels.

The new space is expected to allow for 600 students, pre-kindergarten to Grade 9, and 70 child care spaces.

Arcand mentioned on Monday that he thinks so many families will want to send their children to the school for its teachings, that there might not be enough space.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic School division board chair Diane Boyko said she hopes the school will foster students from a wellness and spiritual perspective.

Trending Now

“They will have a place that they will recognize as their home. Their language, their culture, their identity will be celebrated and that within the building itself that they have the opportunity to be the best that they can be,” Boyko said.

She said the school will have a steam lab, spaces for elders, performance spaces and a medicines lab.

The provincial government is investing $45.9 million in the project.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan First Nation’s search of former residential school finds over 2,000 ‘anomalies’'
Saskatchewan First Nation’s search of former residential school finds over 2,000 ‘anomalies’
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsEducationSaskatoonCreeSaskatoon Schoolscree school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content