National

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 12:13 pm
Money Matters: How does your age impact your debt?
Money Matters: How does your age impact your debt?
Strength in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.19 points at 19,558.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.42 points at 33,675.01. The S&P 500 index was down 7.22 points at 4,341.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44.37 points at 13,448.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.00 cents US compared with 75.76 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 12 cents at US$69.28 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,935.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

