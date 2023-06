See more sharing options

A train derailment near the town of Biggar, Sask., over the weekend sent 19 intermodal cars crashing off the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent a team of investigators to the scene at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said no dangerous goods were involved and there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen A train derailment near Biggar, Sask. Photo courtesy of Catherwood Organics on Facebook. Catherwood Organics/ Facebook