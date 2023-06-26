‘The Book of Mormon’ returns to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon returns to the Centennial Concert Hall next year.

The Tony Award-winning comedy, which follows preachers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to a Ugandan village, will do a four-show run Jan. 5 to 7, 2024.

Group orders of 10 or more can be purchased through Broadway Across Canada, while single-ticket information will be released this fall.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the animated TV series South Park, opened the production with Broadway songwriter Robert Lopez in 2011. It has since won nine Tony Awards, including best musical.

The musical last came to Winnipeg in 2016.