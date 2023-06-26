Menu

Environment

‘Very high levels of air pollution’: Wildfire smoke impacting parts of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 12:32 pm
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced thousands of evacuations and air quality warnings due to smoke as far east as northern Ontario. The Bald Mountain wildfire is shown in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Friday May 12, 2023 in this handout image provided by the government of Alberta. View image in full screen
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced thousands of evacuations and air quality warnings due to smoke as far east as northern Ontario. The Bald Mountain wildfire is shown in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Friday May 12, 2023 in this handout image provided by the government of Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service
Wildfire smoke continues to blanket northern and eastern parts of Ontario Monday, with Environment Canada warning that the very high levels of air pollution may affect vulnerable people if they don’t exercise caution.

The weather agency has special air quality statements in effect for the Sudbury, Elliot Lake and Prescott areas due to smoke plumes from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec and it says conditions are not expected to improve for some parts until Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Environment Canada says Quebec wildfires are also causing very high levels of air pollution in Ottawa but conditions are expected to improve Monday.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there are 462 active fires burning across the country, about 237 of them are out of control and almost one-quarter of those fires are in Quebec.

Environment Canada says in its air quality statement that people with lung disease or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by smoke.

It is advising locals to stay indoors with their windows closed, use an air purifier if possible and check on loved ones.

Environment CanadaWildfireSudburyWildfire SmokePrescottOntario Wildfireselliot lakeCanadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

