Canada

Nova Scotia doctors to vote on new contracts after five months of negotiations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 11:55 am
Meet Dr. Audain; Doctors Nova Scotia’s New President
Global’s Eilish Bonang is joined in studio by Doctors Nova Scotia’s new president, Halifax-based anesthesiologist Dr. Colin Audain, for a conversation about his new role and the state of healthcare in the province.
The association for physicians in Nova Scotia says it has reached tentative agreements on new four-year contracts with the provincial Health Department.

Doctors Nova Scotia says the contracts were presented to physicians today for ratification.

The tentative agreements were reviewed by the association’s board of directors on June 19 after five months of negotiations. The most recent agreement in 2019 expired on March 31.

Dr. Colin Audain, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the association has reached the “best possible deals” for physicians.

Audain says if ratified, the contracts will help stabilize some of the most critical services in the province.

The province’s 3,400 doctors will vote between July 7 and 20, and the association says it won’t comment until voting has concluded.

In an interview earlier this month, Audain said he hoped the new deals would include competitive compensation and would address work-life balance.

He said both items were critical for doctor recruitment and retention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

