Lethbridge police lay 2 impaired driving charges, issue dozens of tickets over weekend

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service’s traffic response unit say they plan to keep a high profile this summer, to deter and enforce driving violations in the city.

Over the weekend, the LPS and Alberta Sheriffs charged two people with impaired driving and issued 54 tickets during a weekend traffic enforcement project.

Police said the goal is to provide safer roads for all users by targeting impaired driving, speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing and stunting.

This enforcement initiative was prompted by members of the public reporting concerns about illegal actions in areas throughout the city.

According to police, a similar initiative that took place throughout the summer of 2022 resulted in a decrease in traffic complaints.

Anyone with concerns about traffic issues is asked to contact Lethbridge police.