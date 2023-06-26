Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police lay 2 impaired driving charges, issue dozens of tickets over weekend

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 1:13 pm
Anyone with concerns about traffic issues in specific areas of the city is asked to call 403-328-4444 View image in full screen
Anyone with concerns about traffic issues in specific areas of the city is asked to call 403-328-4444. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service’s traffic response unit say they plan to keep a high profile this summer, to deter and enforce driving violations in the city.

Over the weekend, the LPS and Alberta Sheriffs charged two people with impaired driving and issued 54 tickets during a weekend traffic enforcement project.

Click to play video: 'Impairment suspected in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver'
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver

Police said the goal is to provide safer roads for all users by targeting impaired driving, speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing and stunting.

Story continues below advertisement

This enforcement initiative was prompted by members of the public reporting concerns about illegal actions in areas throughout the city.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Grad season can be dangerous for teen drivers'
Traffic Tips: Grad season can be dangerous for teen drivers

According to police, a similar initiative that took place throughout the summer of 2022 resulted in a decrease in traffic complaints.

Anyone with concerns about traffic issues is asked to contact Lethbridge police.

Related News
Impaired DrivingSpeedinglpsLethbridge PoliceTicketsRACINGstuntingAlberta SheriffsExcessive vehicle noiseTraffic Response UnitDriving Violationsenforcement intiative
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content