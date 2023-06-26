Menu

Canada

New commander at Manitoba’s CFB Shilo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 12:07 pm
A Canadian maple leaf flag is seen on a soldier in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Canadian maple leaf flag is seen on a soldier in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A Canadian Forces base near Brandon has a new commanding officer.

National Defence announced that Lt-Col. David Cronk officially took over command of CFB Shilo Monday morning.

Cronk was previously posted in Elblag, Poland, with the NATO Multinational Division-Northeast.

CFB Shilo is located 35 kilometres east of Brandon, adjacent to the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, and is home to the First Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1RCHA) and Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI).

Canadian ForcesNational DefenceCFB ShiloShilocommanding officer1RCHA2PPCLIDavid Cronk
