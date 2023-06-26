New commander at Manitoba’s CFB Shilo

A Canadian Forces base near Brandon has a new commanding officer.
National Defence announced that Lt-Col. David Cronk officially took over command of CFB Shilo Monday morning.
Cronk was previously posted in Elblag, Poland, with the NATO Multinational Division-Northeast.
CFB Shilo is located 35 kilometres east of Brandon, adjacent to the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, and is home to the First Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1RCHA) and Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI).
