Kicker Justin Medlock latest inductee into Blue Bombers Hall of Fame

One of the most decorated kickers in Winnipeg football history is headed to the Blue Bombers‘ Hall of Fame.

The club announced Justin Medlock, its 2023 inductee, will be officially honoured at a gala this fall, as well as at the team’s final home game of the season, Oct. 21 vs. the Edmonton Elks.

The California native, who will celebrate his 40th birthday a few days later, spent four seasons in blue and gold from 2016 to 2019, as part of a nine-season CFL career that also saw stops in Toronto, Edmonton and Hamilton.

Introducing the latest inductee to the club’s Hall of Fame: kicker Justin Medlock. 📝 » https://t.co/ZLdZh1h1cP#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/JgE83R6RYZ — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 26, 2023

During his time in Winnipeg, Medlock was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2016, winning the Bombers’ own special teams award three years in a row.

He also holds the Bombers’ highest field goal percentage, at 85.5, and is fourth all-time in points for Winnipeg, behind Troy Westwood, Trevor Kennerd and Milt Stegall.

Medlock’s 1,535 career points are good for 15th in the CFL record book.

“We are thrilled the selection committee has decided to add Justin to the long list of players and builders in the Winnipeg Football Club’s Hall of Fame,” Bombers CEO Wade Miller said in a statement Monday.

“As one of the most accurate kickers in Canadian Football League history, he made an immediate impact on our team when he was first signed and was always a clutch kicker, especially when a game’s outcome hung in the balance. Congratulations and welcome, Justin.”