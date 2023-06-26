Essex OPP lay 2nd-degree murder charge in McGregor death

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 49-year-old in McGregor, Essex County OPP said Sunday.

Emergency services were called to “an assault at a residence” on Scott Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday and paramedics took the victim to hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

“The victim had injuries resembling those from a stab wound,” provincial Const. Steven Duguay said in an email.

“As this remains under investigation I can’t comment on a weapon at this time.”

Cody Froese, of Essex, was arrested at the residence and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Froese and the victim were “known to each other” but would not provide any other information about the relationship between the two. Police also said that they will not be naming the victim.