Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault

A 25-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge following an interaction with a woman downtown last week.

Winnipeg police say on the afternoon of June 23 the Downtown Foot Patrol was flagged down by a 33-year-old woman who said she had been approached by a man trying to sell her chocolates.

When she declined his offer, the man made an inappropriate comment and sexually assaulted her.

Soon after the report, foot patrol members identified the man and found him in the Graham Avenue and Donald Street area.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.