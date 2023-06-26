Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:14 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 25-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge following an interaction with a woman downtown last week.

Winnipeg police say on the afternoon of June 23 the Downtown Foot Patrol was flagged down by a 33-year-old woman who said she had been approached by a man trying to sell her chocolates.

When she declined his offer, the man made an inappropriate comment and sexually assaulted her.

Soon after the report, foot patrol members identified the man and found him in the Graham Avenue and Donald Street area.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period'
Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period
Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeDowntown WinnipegWinnipeg sexual assaultDowntown foot patrolinappropriate commentman selling chocolates
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content