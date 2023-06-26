Varsho fitting in seamlessly with Jays teammates

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – All it takes is 30 seconds in Toronto’s clubhouse to see that Daulton Varsho has fit right in with the Blue Jays.

Sitting in front of his corner locker at Rogers Centre, he can be found quietly chuckling along as fellow outfielders George Springer and Whit Merrifield gently rib the 26-year-old Varsho.

“It’s been awesome here,” said Varsho before getting cut off.

“Liar!” said Springer.

“Yeah, be honest, Daulton,” said Merrifield.

“I’ll be honest,” laughed Varsho.

“You hate your teammates, you hate everybody,” said Merrifield, cracking Varsho up more.

Varsho was traded to Toronto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December for left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Varsho had been drafted by the Diamondbacks as a catcher but he split last season between that position and centre field. Since joining the Blue Jays he’s spent most of his time in left field.

Story continues below advertisement

Acclimating to his new spot in the outfield as well as a new city has come easily.

“Everybody’s been awesome. I’ve learned a lot,” said Varsho, powering through Merrifield and Springer’s interjections. “I’ve just been able to grow and get better every day.

“Understanding what I do wrong, what I need to get better at, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Varsho has certainly had ample opportunity to learn. He’s one game behind Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette for most games played in Major League Baseball this year, appearing in 77 of Toronto’s 79 games.

“He brings so much every day,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “There’s always a chance for a home run, there’s a chance for stolen bases, there’s a chance for a great play.

Story continues below advertisement

“He really prides himself on his skill set, helping you win every day.”

Arizona called Varsho up to the major leagues on July 30, 2020. He finished that season with a .188 batting average and three home runs, but he’s grown offensively since then. He has a career average of .231, with 53 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

A large chunk of those stats come from this season in Toronto, where he’s hitting .222 with 12 homers and 10 stolen bases.

“He’s been up and down offensively but we knew that about him,” said Schneider. “He’s understanding how he’s being pitched to a little bit and he’s trying to get the ball down in the zone a little bit more as opposed to up.”

Varsho said that his partners in Toronto’s outfield have been very helpful in his progression, especially in learning how to read the ball in left field. He credits both Springer and Platinum Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier for helping him as soon as he arrived at spring training with the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

“It was nice to be out there all together and understanding what balls we can get to and having the non-communication things that we’re able to do,” said Varsho. “It’s nice being able to have guys out there that have been out there for awhile and being able to learn from them and be able to roam together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although Varsho has spent all season in Toronto’s outfield, he may be pressed into service as a catcher in the coming days. Catcher Alejandro Kirk is on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated hand, forcing the Blue Jays to call up veteran Tyler Heineman to back up Danny Jansen at the plate.

But Heineman left Sunday’s 12-1 win over the Athletics early with discomfort in his left side. Schneider said that Heineman will be re-evaluated before Toronto’s next game but Varsho could figure into his plans.

“I think a lot of it’ll depend on how (Heineman) feels,” said Schneider after the game. “If it’s something to where he can’t play, I think you explore other options, but I think it’s something that can be managed.

“But you know Varsho, he’ll be ready to go if needed.”

The Blue Jays continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the San Francisco Giants in a three-game interleague series. The rival Boston Red Sox visit Rogers Centre starting Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.