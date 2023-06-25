Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

31 British Columbians give recommendations for primary health care changes

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Grace Ke Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'What impact with a $3.3B health-care deal have on B.C.?'
What impact with a $3.3B health-care deal have on B.C.?
WATCH: B.C. has agreed in principle to a 10-year health-care deal with Ottawa worth $3.3 billion. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what kind of impact this is likely to have on the health-care system – Mar 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s a chance for everyday Canadians to have their say on the future of primary care, as more people find it difficult to get a family doctor.

A panel of randomly chosen British Columbians held a discussion at SFU’s downtown Vancouver campus on Sunday.

They gave recommendations on what primary care should look like in the province after taking three months to learn about health services in B.C.

Recommendations they gave include expanding community health centres, having primary care service teams in catchments, making sure medical data is shared between all health care providers, investing in things like team-based primary care, public education around primary care systems and preventative care, more virtual care,  and a primary care charter and bill of rights for patients.

Click to play video: 'Volunteer drivers step up for cancer patients, but more help needed'
Volunteer drivers step up for cancer patients, but more help needed

The initiative is put on by OurCare, a Canadian project that is working to gather input from the public in regard to public primary health care services.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are really concerned,” Dr. Tara Kiran told Global News, with OurCare.

“There are very supportive of team-based care. They all want access to their health records and they want different health records, that may be in the hospital or different family doctor’s offices, to all be able to connect with one another.”

Trending Now

OurCare is working with Canadians across the country, not just in B.C., to “share perspective and consider new possibilities for primary care.”

“Our panelists have been meeting virtually since April, learning from a range of experts in primary care,” Goldis Mitra said, an OurCare regional lead.

Global News talked to a couple of the panelists on Sunday regarding the recommendations.

“I found that the referral process is quite long and has little to no continuous care. You quite often don’t have very much continuity and follow-up from different care providers,” said Hannah Wilson, a panelist.

A final report will be coming out in the fall and will be presented to those in the primary care field and policymakers.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Health for comment.

More on Health
BC healthBCBC health careBC Ministry of HealthBC health care recommendationsBC panelBC primary health careOurCare
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content