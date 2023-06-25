Young dancer with limited mobility moves crowd at Kahkewistahaw powwow

From disability to ability, Keaton Constant is breaking away from the stigma with his passion for powwow dancing.

The eight-year-old boy from Wahpeton Dakota Nation is an avid powwow dancer who isn’t allowing his condition of femoral focal deficiency and congenital heart disease stand in his way.

Over the weekend, Keaton and his father Kirby travelled to Kahkewistahaw First Nation to dance in the community’s annual powwow. During the junior boys traditional category, a blanket was placed on the ground for Keaton to dance without the assistance of his father.

“In no way was I expecting what happened to happen,” said Kirby. “All I wanted was Keaton to dance because he just likes dancing so much.”

The spotlight was on Keaton who stole the hearts of many onlookers as they placed money on his blanket. Kirby said this custom is laying down an offering at your favourite dancer’s feet to bless the money. That money is usually collected by the arena director and given to an elder in the crowd. Instead, the arena director gathered the money and gifted it all to Keaton.

“That was a gift (to) help us travel down the road so that we can go to more celebrations,” he said. “That humbled me and makes me feel that what we’re doing is making people feel good … we’re here as a people together.”

As people continued to place money on Keaton’s blanket, Kirby noticed a line of men who stood behind him as a way of honouring the young dancer.

“It’s an emotion of being overwhelmed of gratitude and love and honor and pride,” said Kirby. “Proud to be nehiyaw (Cree) … proud to be in this moment to share with everyone else that Keaton is making everybody feel good.”

It’s been a year since Keaton has joined the powwow circle. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he was gifted a new camper trailer so he can travel to powwows to sing and dance as he wishes.

So far, Keaton has attended over 15 powwow celebrations throughout North America and has even danced in the world’s largest powwow, the Gathering of Nations held in Albuquerque, N.M. Kirby is helping his son live life to his greatest potential.

“Knowing that he’s allowed into the circle and with his limitations … that he’s still welcomed in and not shunned or being shied away,” he said.

“Every time he dances, it just brings a soft spot in my heart. I get all choked up all the time because he’s not supposed to be here (but) he survived and he’s living his best life.”