Features

Westbank Museum hosts Westside Multiculturalism Day in the Central Okanagan

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 1:48 pm
Westbank Museums hosts Multiculturalism Day in the Central Okanagan
WATCH: The Westbank Museum hosted the second annual Westside Multiculturalism Day.
The Westbank Museum hosted the second annual Westside Multiculturalism Day, to celebrate diversity and community on Saturday in West Kelowna, B.C.

According to the 2021 census, West Kelowna is home to more than 100 different cultures, and this event was a way to bring everyone together.

“There are over 20 cultures that are represented between the performances and the pavillions today,” said event organizer Brenden Studer.

This year, the event featured a number of different dances, art and foods. It proved to be popular among event-goers, who were pleased to see the many different cultures.

“There’s a growing population of Nigerians in Kelowna and West Kelowna. It was definitely nice to come out and meet with the community. There are people from Latvia, Malta, Brazil, and Belgium — it feels like United Nations,” said Samuel Ife, a member of Nigerians of the Okanagan.

The cultural exchange offered a chance for different groups to showcase what makes their heritage unique while building a stronger community in the Okanagan.

The Westside Multiculturalism Day is funded, in part, by the Canadian government and the province of British Columbia.

