Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba health-care union, Shared Health reach deal on tentative contract

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 12:24 pm
A shot from an intensive care unit at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre. View image in full screen
A shot from an intensive care unit at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikaela MacKenzie
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shared Health and the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals have tentatively agreed on a new contract for more than 6,000 health-care workers, averting a possible strike.

“We have finally reached a tentative agreement after 15 months of painstaking negotiations, including over nine weeks of mediation. We are hopeful that, if ratified, this new deal can help retain and recruit more specialized allied health-care professionals on the front line where Manitobans need them,” union president Jason Linklater said in a press release.

Recruitment and retention were issues of note during negotiations, as well as higher wages. The group of roughly 6,500 workers have been without a contract for more than five years.

Details of the tentative deal were not made publicly available.

In April, union members voted 99.3 per cent in favour of a strike should negotiations be unsuccessful, but the June 15 strike deadline was extended indefinitely just days before.

Story continues below advertisement

Linklater said the union’s wait for a new contract is the longest of any health-care sector in Canada.

The union represents 44 professions in the health-care sector across the province.

Trending Now

A vote on the new contract is underway and results are expected to be released “shortly,” according to the release.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba health care union issues strike notice'
Manitoba health care union issues strike notice
Health Care Workersshared healthManitoba health carestrike noticeHealth Care StrikeManitoba Association of Health Care ProfessionalsManitoba Union
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content