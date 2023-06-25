Cottage country, eastern Ontario blanketed in forest fire smoke: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of eastern Ontario and cottage country to the north of Toronto were blanketed by air quality warnings Sunday as forest fires continue to burn in Quebec and Ontario.

An air quality statement was issued by Environment Canada for large parts of northern Ontario, as well as the Peterborough area, parts of Georgian Bay including Parry Sound and as far east as Ottawa. Smog warnings were in place for parts of Quebec bordering Ontario.

“High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires,” the special air quality statement read.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario will continue to affect the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

People in affected areas were urged to close their windows to preserve indoor air quality. People were also instructed to wear masks outside whenever possible.

The smoke comes as Canada continues to suffer a particularly intense wildfire season.

On Saturday, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said there were 29 wildfires in the northeast region of the province. The majority of those fires, 18, were not under control.

The province recently announced the arrival of Mexican firefighters to help respond to the blazes across Ontario.