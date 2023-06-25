Peel officer fires gun at hammer-wielding driver on Hwy. 403, police watchdog says

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an incident on Highway 403 reportedly involving a Peel Regional Police officer and a driver wielding a hammer.

Peel police told Global News officers attended a crash involving one car around Highway 403 and Highway 401, which resulted in arrests and injuries. The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, leading to extended overnight road closures.

Police said that an officer became involved in a confrontation with someone at the scene. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates police-involved incidents, said the confrontation occurred when the driver of a car that had struck the guardrail got out of their vehicle holding a hammer.

The SIU said the interaction that followed involved an officer firing his gun at the man, although he did not hit him.

“The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of injuries,” the SIU said.

The gun did not appear to injure the man, the SIU said. However, it invoked its mandate to prove the incident as it is tasked with investigating all instances when a police officer uses their firearm.