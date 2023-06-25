Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel officer fires gun at hammer-wielding driver on Hwy. 403, police watchdog says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 1:16 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an incident on Highway 403 reportedly involving a Peel Regional Police officer and a driver wielding a hammer.

Peel police told Global News officers attended a crash involving one car around Highway 403 and Highway 401, which resulted in arrests and injuries. The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, leading to extended overnight road closures.

Police said that an officer became involved in a confrontation with someone at the scene. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates police-involved incidents, said the confrontation occurred when the driver of a car that had struck the guardrail got out of their vehicle holding a hammer.

The SIU said the interaction that followed involved an officer firing his gun at the man, although he did not hit him.

“The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of injuries,” the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The gun did not appear to injure the man, the SIU said. However, it invoked its mandate to prove the incident as it is tasked with investigating all instances when a police officer uses their firearm.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after fatal fall from Toronto hotel'
SIU investigating after fatal fall from Toronto hotel
Crimepeel regional policeSIUSpecial Investigations Unithighway 401PRPhighway 403
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content