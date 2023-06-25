Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dartmouth: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 10:03 am
Halifax police say they're investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision that occurred in Dartmouth on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Halifax police say they're investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision that occurred in Dartmouth on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A 70-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Saturday night, police say.

According to a release, Halifax police arrived at the scene of the incident around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Main and Hartlen Street.

“He was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries,” police said. “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

In an email to Global News, police confirmed no charges or arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

