Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dartmouth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Saturday night, police say.

According to a release, Halifax police arrived at the scene of the incident around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Main and Hartlen Street.

“He was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries,” police said. “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

In an email to Global News, police confirmed no charges or arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

@HfxRegPolice is investigating a fatal pedestrian vehicle collision that occurred last night in the area of Main and Hartlen streets in Dartmouth. The investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident. https://t.co/acifjVqNIS pic.twitter.com/jz1wAOWbJ8 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) June 25, 2023