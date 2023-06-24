The Pas RCMP searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help looking for a man last seen at a library in The Pas.

Durand Constant, 40, was last seen behind the Pas Library at 10:30 p.m. on June 23, and may have later gone to the boat launch in the town’s Devon’s Park.

Mounties describe the man as 5’8″ and 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.