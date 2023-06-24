Menu

Thunderstorm watch for South Thompson, South Cariboo regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 4:22 pm
A map showing a thunderstorm warning for parts of B.C.’s Interior on Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing a thunderstorm warning for parts of B.C.’s Interior on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the South Cariboo and South Thompson regions, plus part of the Fraser Canyon, in B.C.’s Interior.

According to Environment Canada, weather conditions on Saturday are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 23

Elsewhere, throughout the Southern Interior, the national weather agency is calling for a mix of sun and clouds, along with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are projected to reach 24 to 26 C before dropping to 13 C overnight.

Trending Now

For Sunday, it’s much the same forecast, with sun, clouds, a 40 per chance of rain, a risk of thunderstorms and highs around 29 C.

B.C. evening weather forecast: June 23

 

Environment CanadaBC weatherBC Interiorsouthern interiorSevere Thunderstorm WatchThunderstorm warningSouth ThompsonSouth Cariboo
