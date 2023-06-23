Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Saint-Laurent borough gives green thumbs up for front yard vegetable gardens

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'St-Laurent borough front lawns set to become vegetable gardens after rule change'
St-Laurent borough front lawns set to become vegetable gardens after rule change
WATCH: Montreal’s St-Laurent borough has just made it easier for residents to grow more of their own food. People can now plant vegetable gardens on their front lawns, as well as the backyard. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, some people support the idea but wonder about neighbourhood aesthetics.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Behind a hedge, next to a sidewalk, hides a secret Marie-Claire Legaré has kept in her front yard for years, something that might’ve upset neighbours or even earned her a citation from the Saint-Laurent borough.

“I’ve been growing them for about seven to 10 years but they were hidden,” she giggled.

It’s a vegetables garden which includes cucumbers and tomatoes.

“So I know they were not totally legal but it doesn’t show that much,” she told Global News.

Now she has less reason to hide.  A new borough bylaw allows residents to plant vegetable gardens anywhere on their property, and even build greenhouses in their backyard.

“We’re also expanding it to our industrial sector,” explained borough mayor Alan DeSousa, “where we will be able to have rooftop greenhouses in over 1,000 non-residential buildings.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two such examples already exist. The Lufa Farms rooftop greenhouse next to the Place Vertu shopping centre, and the rooftop garden at the IGA supermarket on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

As for residential properties, DeSousa points out that growing food at home is better for the environment.

“There’s no need to transport stuff that’s happening in your own community,” he pointed out.

Legaré agrees that in the context of food insecurity, doing so will help families who’re struggling financially, saying, “It’s cheaper and it’s nice to know where your food comes from.”

Trending Now
More on Science and Tech

She added that when people produce their own food it helps them appreciate what goes into growing what we eat.

Other residents think the initiative is admirable, but some wonder how it might affect neighbourhood aesthetics.

“I think there’ll have to be maybe some rules and regulations in terms of how to maintain it,” Erin Freedin said when she heard the news about the bylaw,  “because it could maybe get quickly out of control.”

According to DeSousa, for now there are no restrictions but that could change.

“We count on people using their good judgment to determine how to best tend for it and how to make sure that it’s done in a pleasant manner,” the mayor told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Legaré says she tries to keep it simple, and if she can find the space, she’ll keep growing her garden.

 

Global News MontrealSaint-LaurentAlan DeSousaPhil CarpenterUrban AgricultureGreen InitiativeRooftop GardenLufa Farms

Sponsored content