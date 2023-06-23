Manitoba to spend $2 million boosting veterinarian services in rural areas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is looking to expand veterinarian services in rural communities with the promise of a $2 million investment plan.

The announcement, on June 22, splits up to $75,000 towards each district for the purpose of purchasing animal veterinarian equipment. The plan, said agriculture food minister Derek Johnston, is to promote animal health and welfare, support a “resilient food chain” and ensure preparedness in cases of animal disease emergencies.

“Manitoba’s veterinary services districts provide essential veterinary services in 26 rural locations and account for over 80 per cent of the Manitoba clinics providing large-animal hospital services,” said Johnston.

“Investing in large-animal veterinary services is vital to the continued resiliency and sustainability of Manitoba’s livestock sector.”

For organizations directly involved in caring for animals, the investment opens the door for offering greater, better services. The Barefoot Ranch, for one, offers veterinarian care, shelter and other resources to animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Sherri Anderson, president, said the money is welcome as the ranch has gone through some difficult times.

“We’re always operating at a deficit. Any of the deficit comes out of my pocket specifically. Which is fine, I signed up for this and that’s why I do it. To make animals happy and healthy — give them a new chance at life,” said Anderson.

“I’m not sure where exactly those funds are going to be allocated. But as a registered charity, we can apply for grants and things like that. If we were able to do that, that would be huge for us.”

As a non-profit, the ranch works with horses and animals like horses, cows, lambs and goats. And despite the challenges she’s faced, Anderson said she feels motivated to continue working.

“It gives me a purpose in life,” said Anderson.

Indirectly, the province’s investment would also touch the work done by organizations specializing in animal rescue and adoption. One such organization is the Manitoba Great Pyrenees Rescue, an animal rescue service in New Bothell, Man.

For volunteer administrator Debra Amos, the need for rescue shelters and services has become urgent. The concern, she said, had much to do with the overpopulation of cats and dogs which ends up affecting the ability for such shelters to continue operating.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our largest expense for a rescue is veterinary costs… every single pet that comes into our care is given a standard veterinary health check,” said Amos. “If we were to be able to experience a discount on our veterinary costs because the government stepped in to assist (like) in the form of a subsidy, that would dramatically affect our ability to help more animals.”

The process of taking care of animals brought into shelter can cost up to thousands of dollars. Shelters unable to meet such rising costs or under a lot of debt end up temporarily shutting down their intake services.

Amos said the possible benefits of the province’s latest investment are all there. But that they depend on where and how the money is used.