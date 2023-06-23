29-year-old woman ‘violently assaulted’ inside Toronto apartment dies: police

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old woman who was “violently assaulted” inside of a Toronto apartment earlier this month has died in hospital, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 11 a.m. on June 13 to the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue in Scarborough.

Police said Toronto resident Yasmin Ali Mohamed was violently assaulted and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, she died in hospital, marking the city’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Police said 30-year-old Toronto man Omar Kadeem Sharras Reynolds faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Further information about the case wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

