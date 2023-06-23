Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

29-year-old woman ‘violently assaulted’ inside Toronto apartment dies: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 3:36 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old woman who was “violently assaulted” inside of a Toronto apartment earlier this month has died in hospital, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 11 a.m. on June 13 to the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue in Scarborough.

Police said Toronto resident Yasmin Ali Mohamed was violently assaulted and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, she died in hospital, marking the city’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Police said 30-year-old Toronto man Omar Kadeem Sharras Reynolds faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Further information about the case wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man killed in Mississauga double shooting had previously been charged with attempted murder'
Man killed in Mississauga double shooting had previously been charged with attempted murder
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceScarboroughToronto MurderScarborough crimeMarkham Road and Progress AvenueMarkham Road and Progress Avenue murdertoronto woman murdered
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content