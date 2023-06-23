Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic premiers call for meeting with Trudeau over new carbon tax

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to be hit hard by increase in fuel prices'
Nova Scotia to be hit hard by increase in fuel prices
WATCH: Nova Scotia is expected to be hit hard by an increase in fuel prices next month and the federal carbon tax takes effect. – Jun 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With just about a week before the federal government’s new carbon tax kicks in, the Atlantic premiers are calling for a meeting with the prime minister “as soon as possible” — with hopes of halting it.

They’ve sent a letter to Justin Trudeau to request the meeting.

The premiers say the new clean fuel standards, which could see pump prices jump up in the region dramatically, will have a disproportionate impact on Atlantic Canadians.

In a news release, the Council of Atlantic Premiers said they want a pause in the implementation of the carbon tax until steps are taken to mitigate the impact on the region.

“Unfairly burdening Atlantic Canadians with increased costs on July 1st is not an effective way to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” the release read.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'PM and N.S. premier at odds about high-profile issues'
PM and N.S. premier at odds about high-profile issues
Climate ChangeEnvironmentAtlantic Canadiansclean fuelCouncil of Atlantic Premiersclean-fuel standardsAtlantic premier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content