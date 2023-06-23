Atlantic premiers call for meeting with Trudeau over new carbon tax

Send this page to someone via email

With just about a week before the federal government’s new carbon tax kicks in, the Atlantic premiers are calling for a meeting with the prime minister “as soon as possible” — with hopes of halting it.

They’ve sent a letter to Justin Trudeau to request the meeting.

The premiers say the new clean fuel standards, which could see pump prices jump up in the region dramatically, will have a disproportionate impact on Atlantic Canadians.

In a news release, the Council of Atlantic Premiers said they want a pause in the implementation of the carbon tax until steps are taken to mitigate the impact on the region.

“Unfairly burdening Atlantic Canadians with increased costs on July 1st is not an effective way to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” the release read.

