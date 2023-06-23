Man charged after weapons, illegal vape products sold at Oshawa convenience store

See more sharing options

A 33-year-old man has been charged after prohibited weapons and illegal vape products were allegedly sold at a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers concluded an investigation on Wednesday into the alleged sale of illegal items at a convenience store on Taunton Road East.

Police said search warrants were executed at the store as well as the suspect’s residence and vehicle.

According to police, 160 brass knuckles, six butterfly knives and illegal vape products were seized.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of trafficking weapons, four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking weapons and possession of prohibited weapons and two counts of dangerous weapons.

Officers said the Durham Region Health Department attended the scene and allegedly seized 678 vape products from the suspect’s vehicle.

“All the vapour products found were improperly packaged with flavours and/or greater than 20 mg/ml nicotine,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.