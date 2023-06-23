Spare change to positive change, Children’s Health Foundation launches new rewards program

Send this page to someone via email

Kids face a number of challenges when battling serious health issues, but the Children’s Health Foundation is looking to “ChangeIt.”

In collaboration with Ascend Fundraising Solutions, the new rewards network platform allows users to give back to those in need.

By signing their credit cards up for the online program, users are able to round up each purchase to the nearest dollar, turning spare change into positive change.

“We couldn’t do what we do in making kids feel comfortable and making them feel like it’s (the hospital) maybe not such a scary place without donors in our community,” said Jennifer Baxter, director of community relations and the Children’s Miracle Network.

She added that the funds donated will go towards programs and services at both TVCC, formerly Thames Valley Children’s Centre, and the Children’s Hospital.

“Things like our therapeutic clown, child-life specialists, art therapists, Kids in the Block opportunities at TVCC, as well as the Opportunities to Participate program,” Baxter said. “It’s things like that (which) are not covered by government funding – they are covered by donors like our community.”

Kim Woodbridge is an account manager with Ascend Fundraising Solutions and highlights that the rewards program is a win-win for everyone.

“I know everyone knows of the incredible impact that Children’s Health Foundation has in our community. So, this is a really easy way to be a part of that and give back,” she said. “At the same time, by becoming a part of the ChangeIt program, you have access to some exclusive benefits, rewards and cashback offers on the purchases that you’re making at both local and national businesses.”

Users also receive a tax receipt for their donations to “acknowledge and encourage their generosity,” according to the foundation.

The Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Hospital see roughly 66,000 families every year, with the TVCC seeing around 11,000 kids annually both across western Ontario, from Windsor to London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Thunder Bay, and remote communities.

Woodbridge said that the program kicks off at a free launch event at Storybook Gardens Friday evening.

“We’re encouraging families to come down and have some playtime in the park and learn and even sign up for the ChangeIt program,” she said. “We’re also going to have the children’s band, The Thinking Caps there, the waterpark is going to be open, the concessions are open, and it’s all just surrounding the program which is so important.”

The launch event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information about the ChangeIt program can be found on the Children’s Health Foundation website.