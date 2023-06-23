Peterborough police report 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates in 2 weeks

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police say in nearly two weeks, their automatic licence plate readers received more than 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates.

The service recently installed new in-car camera systems in all of its marked vehicles and some unmarked cruisers. The system also includes an automatic licence plate (ALP) recognition technology.

The cameras can read a vehicle’s licence plate and run it through a database to help determine if a plate is expired or stolen.

Const. Cam Kenney with the service’s traffic unit says in the short time period, the system has received more than 20,000 “hits” for expired licence plates “in Peterborough alone.”

Kenney says drivers must renew their licence plate every one to two years. Failure to do so will result in a $110 fine.

Story continues below advertisement

Registration is free for vehicles under 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds). There is a fee for heavy commercial vehicles.

Registration can be done online at the Ontario government’s website.

Kenney says the ALP reader has also flagged expired driver’s licences.

“Please take a moment to check your licence card for expiry,” he said.