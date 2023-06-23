Menu

Traffic

Peterborough police report 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates in 2 weeks

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 11:31 am
Peterborough police say in nearly two weeks, their new automatic licence plate readers had 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates on vehicles in the city.
Peterborough police say in nearly two weeks, their new automatic licence plate readers had 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates on vehicles in the city. File / Global News
Peterborough police say in nearly two weeks, their automatic licence plate readers received more than 20,000 notifications of expired licence plates.

The service recently installed new in-car camera systems in all of its marked vehicles and some unmarked cruisers. The system also includes an automatic licence plate (ALP) recognition technology.

The cameras can read a vehicle’s licence plate and run it through a database to help determine if a plate is expired or stolen.

Const. Cam Kenney with the service’s traffic unit says in the short time period, the system has received more than 20,000 “hits” for expired licence plates “in Peterborough alone.”

Kenney says drivers must renew their licence plate every one to two years. Failure to do so will result in a $110 fine.

Registration is free for vehicles under 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds). There is a fee for heavy commercial vehicles.

Registration can be done online at the Ontario government’s website.

Kenney says the ALP reader has also flagged expired driver’s licences.

“Please take a moment to check your licence card for expiry,” he said.

