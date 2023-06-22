BC Housing eyeing new homeless shelter in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it’s looking at building a new homeless shelter in Salmon Arm, though no timelines were given for the possible project.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Housing announced that it and the city “are working together on plans to build a new long-term shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the community.”

The ministry said the modular shelter would be located on a city-owned lot along the 300 block of Fraser Avenue NW, and that it would house 25 beds, along with offering daily meals and support services.

The ministry also said the site was suggested by the city, and that BC Housing is exploring a 10-year lease with an option to extend.

“The proposed shelter site is subject to a public rezoning process,” said the ministry. “Funding details will be finalized once the project has been approved.”

The ministry added that “finding shelter locations is a joint responsibility between municipalities and the province, and both parties need to agree on a location in order for a new shelter to open.”